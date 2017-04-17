Etienne Margraff

This blog article is explaining how to setup web push notifications on a bot framework web chat control. For this, we will use service workers and VAPID. All the code shown here is available in this Github repository containing the… Continue Reading →
Bots. They are everywhere. Everyone talks about it and everyone wants to have one. And you, developer, always dreamt of creating your own. An artificial intelligence that you could shape and which could rule the web and, later, even the… Continue Reading →
Last version of Vorlon.js was focused on debugging JavaScript on the server thanks to the Node.js and Express.js plugins. We have been busy since then working tightly with Francois Remy to help you debug DOM even easier than it already is…. Continue Reading →
Here we are ! A few weeks after the last release we are excited to ship Vorlon.js 0.3 to the world. 🙂 In this version we focused to make node.js inspection better with Vorlon.js. Special thanks to Sofiene Djebali who is doing… Continue Reading →
It has already been one year that we started Vorlon.js. One year full of feedbacks, new features, a lot of talks in meetups and conferences. It is really a pleasure to talk with devs and Vorlon.js users to understand what… Continue Reading →
If you have any question about this article or Vorlon.js, feel free to contact me on twitter: http://twitter.com/meulta 3 month ago, we released the 0.1 version of Vorlon.js. We added a lot of great new features such as the Unit… Continue Reading →
If you have any question about this article or Vorlon.js, feel free to contact me on twitter: http://twitter.com/meulta When it comes to writing good code in web development it is easy to get lost in the quantity of resources you… Continue Reading →
If you have any question about this article or Vorlon.js, feel free to contact me on twitter: http://twitter.com/meulta The Vorlon.js core team is split between Paris and Redmond. Last week we decided to ship a new big release and we… Continue Reading →
If you have any question about this article or Vorlon.js, feel free to contact me on twitter: http://twitter.com/meulta When we started Vorlon.js with Pierre, David and David we wanted to keep it as simple as possible. It is our main… Continue Reading →
If you have any question about this article or Vorlon.js, feel free to contact me on twitter: http://twitter.com/meulta 2 months. We release Vorlon.js 2 months ago and we cannot tell you how thrilled we are about the response from all… Continue Reading →
